Backgrid

Romance rumors are swirling about “Superman” alum Brandon Routh and “She’s All That” star Rachael Leigh Cook!

Days ago, the two were photographed holding hands after a movie date in Los Angeles.

Along with holding hands, they were seen sharing smiles and gazing into each other’s eyes.

Backgrid

It’s not the first time they’ve been spotted together.

In February, Brandon and Rachael were spotted at HomeGrown Des Moines, where they were game for a photo.

The restaurant shared a pic, wring on Instagram, “It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s Brandon Routh! Superman and Des Moines’ own Brandon Routh stopped by Crescent to fuel up before fighting for truth and justice… with kindness, of course. Also visiting us today, the one and only Rachel Leigh Cook. From Hollywood to Hallmark, She's All That in our book, and what a treat it was to welcome her to DSM today.”

It is unclear how they met, but both have starred in Hallmark movies.

It was recently announced that Brandon and Rachael will both be attending Christmas Con this year. They both had to cancel their appearances last year due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Earlier this year, news broke about Brandon’s split from “Dexter” actress Courtney Ford after she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The couple addressed the split in a joint statement on Instagram. They said, "To everyone who has loved and supported us, we have some personal news to share. After 21 years together and 17 years of marriage, we have decided to begin a new journey and enter this next chapter as friends and coparents."

"We are now and forever rooting for each other as we move through this wild adventure called life," they added. "Our son is, and will always be, our highest priority and we appreciate your understanding of this transition.”