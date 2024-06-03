Celebrity News June 03, 2024
How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrated Princess Lilibet’s 3rd Birthday
Princess Lilibet is turning 3 this week!
People magazine reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already celebrated their toddler’s big day with a party at their Montecito home. The couple invited close friends and family to join in on the fun.
The party took place just a couple of days before Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s actual birthday, June 4.
Last month, Meghan opened up about Lilibet while visiting a school in Nigeria.
Meghan told the children, “Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago, she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you.’”
“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” she explained. “And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you.”
Meghan went on, "As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited some kindergarteners as well, for a game of “jump up, turn around,” and Meghan told the class that Lilibet loves “singing and dancing” class because of “all the jumping around.”
When another group of students showed them their robotics projects, Markle revealed that Lilibet’s older brother Prince Archie, 5, likes construction.