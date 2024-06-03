How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrated Princess Lilibet’s 3rd Birthday

Princess Lilibet is turning 3 this week!

People magazine reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already celebrated their toddler’s big day with a party at their Montecito home. The couple invited close friends and family to join in on the fun.

The party took place just a couple of days before Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s actual birthday, June 4.

Last month, Meghan opened up about Lilibet while visiting a school in Nigeria.

Meghan told the children, “Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago, she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you.’”

“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” she explained. “And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you.”

Meghan went on, "As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited some kindergarteners as well, for a game of “jump up, turn around,” and Meghan told the class that Lilibet loves “singing and dancing” class because of “all the jumping around.”