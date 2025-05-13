Getty Images

Cardi B, 32, and Stefon Diggs, 31, aren’t hiding their affections!

The “Bodak Yellow” singer and NFL player enjoyed a night out at the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The stars arrived holding hands, and he put his arm around her inside. The event marked the first time the rumored couple has stepped out together in public.

Getty Images

Cardi was dressed in a sexy black mini skirt and plunging top, while Diggs wore matching jean shorts and denim jacket.

Inside, the stars sat courtside next to Mary J. Blige and watched the Knicks win the game 121 to 113.

It was just last week that the Grammy winner and athlete both attended the Met Gala, however, they walked the red carpet separately.

E! news first linked Cardi and the New England Patriots wide receiver in October 2024 and they have been spotted together over the last several months.

Cardi B is in the midst of a divorce with Offset. They wed in 2017, and she filed for divorce in 2020. They reconciled, but she filed again in July 2024.