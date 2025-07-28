‘Cosby Show’ Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Remembers ‘Big Brother’ Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Instagram

Keshia Knight Pulliam remembered her late friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner one week after his tragic death in Costa Rica at just 54.

Keshia and Malcolm played siblings Rudy and Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.”

Pulliam shared a video of Malcolm at City Winery in Atlanta playing a guitar, and included a clip of two girls walking with a horse.

Instagram

She wrote in the caption, “A week ago I lost my big brother but I gained an angel… I love you… I miss you… We got our girls. ❤️”

The 46-year-old added on Instagram Stories, “Thank you for every text call and all of the love that you have sent my way… I’ve just needed a moment… ❤️”

It was just one month ago that Keisha was a guest on Malcolm’s podcast “Not All Hood.”

In the intro, Malcolm called her “hands down one of my favorite people,” saying, “She is more than my friend, she is family.”

He revealed, “Our bond goes way beyond ‘The Cosby Show.’”

Another “Cosby Show” alum, Raven-Symoné, also took to Instagram to remember Warner in recent days.

She shared in an audio clip, “Words cannot express the pain and sadness and surprise that I feel with the recent loss of MJW. I Love You.”

The actress, who played Theo and Rudy’s step-niece Olivia Kendall, continued, “He was the big brother. He was a beacon. He was one of the most multifaceted, talented men — so gentle,” she said through tears. “And my heart and soul and hugs and kisses go out to his daughter and his wife and his mother.”

Raven, 39, said, “He gave the best advice. He gave the best hugs. And his smile will always be a huge bright f**king white smile in my head forever.”

She closed with, “I love you, and I know you’re watching over all of us now. Bye, Malcolm.”

Bill Cosby, who played patriarch Cliff Huxtable, also remembered Malcolm, via his rep Andrew Wyatt.

Wyatt told TMZ that finding out Malcolm had died in an accidental drowning reminded Bill of the day his son Ennis Cosby died.

The controversial comedian was filming “Cosby,” his follow-up to “The Cosby Show,” in 1997 when he found out Ennis was killed in a failed robbery.

Wyatt said Warner’s death hit Cosby the same way Ennis’ did, noting Malcolm and Ennis had played together in their younger days.

The rep added that Malcolm’s death had Bill reminiscing about the last time he spoke with Malcolm, who had a concert coming up and felt he was going to change the world.