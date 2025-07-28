Keke Palmer Hopes to Teach Son Leo ‘Never Be Afraid to Evolve’ (Exclusive)

Todd Williamson/January Images and Omar Vega

Keke Palmer was looking super glam at the L.A. premiere of “The Pickup.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Keke, who shared her hopes for her son Leodis.

Aside from promoting the movie, Palmer recently released her new album “Just Keke,” which is dedicated to Leo.

When asked what she hopes Leo learns from her, Keke said, “Just to never be afraid to evolve. I think we get so caught up in our storylines, and even when they’re tough, we have a hard time getting out of them, but you can always shape-shift. You can always become someone new and let your happiness, let your joy and your peace, be that guiding force.”

She emphasized, “I want him to know that happiness is his to take, but we got to take it, you know?”

Palmer also dished on her villain role, calling it “so fun” to play the baddie!

Keke admitted it was “very hard” to be serious while sharing scenes with comedians Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson. She explained, “I never wanted to ruin a take laughing, but it was hard with these two. They always gave something new each time. Their improv-ing was so awesome to watch.”

Before the interview ended, Palmer also discussed Eddie’s Binaca breath spray obsession, saying, “Eddie is an old school playa, do you hear me? He know what’s up. He been using this Binaca on the ladiees since way back in the day… My boy’s Binaca breath ain’t never stunk a day in his life.”