Melania Trump Issues Rare Statement on Shooting of Husband: 'Look Beyond Red & Blue'

Getty

Former First Lady Melania Trump has been silent recently, and was not even expected to appear at this week's Republican National Convention.

In the wake of the assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump, she released a rare statement urging unity.

"I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans," she began the note. "We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but your courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one."

Expressing her condolences to the families of those killed or injured at Saturday's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, she went on to describe the shooter — IDed as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks — as "a monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine."

In her letter, Melania urges people to get past "differing opinions, policy, and political games."

"And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm."

She ended the two-page missive with her thanks to those who remember "that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family."

Read her entire note:

Twitter