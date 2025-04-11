Getty Images

A judge was expected to rule on Friday about whether Lyle and Erik Menendez will be allowed to move forward with re-sentencing hearings.

The brothers did not attend in person, but they watched via Zoom, sitting next to each other in blue jumpsuits.

Many of their family members were present for the hearing, as well as Cooper Koch who played Erik in "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”

“Extra” was with their attorney Mark Geragos outside court during a break, and he reacted to the prosecution showing crime scene photos at one point with the brothers’ family members seated in the courtroom.

He said, “I believe there are court rules about that, in that [it is] not only inappropriate, it's generally sanctionable conduct.”

Geragos also said he hadn’t expected the hearing to go on so long, claiming, "Obviously, they're trying to divert the whole hearing from what it is."

KFI AM reports that depending on the judge's decision, the brothers could have another resentencing hearing on April 17 and 18.