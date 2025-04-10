Esports World Cup 2025 Prize Pool Tops $70M, the Largest in Competitive Gaming History

The 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) will feature a record-breaking prize pool of more than $70 million, making it the largest payout in esports history.



Announced by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), this year’s tournament will return to Riyadh from July 7 to August 24, once again bringing together top players, global esports clubs, and millions of fans.

The prize pool marks a $10 million increase from the event’s 2024 debut and positions EWC not just as a major milestone in competitive gaming, but as one of the most lucrative competitions in global sports. According to organizers, the tournament will host more than 2,000 elite esports athletes and 200 global clubs across 25 tournaments and 24 titles.

“Esports is how a new generation connects, competes, and celebrates,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. “From creators to Clubs to fans, we’re building a global community that lives online and shows up offline — selling out venues and setting new benchmarks for entertainment.”

While fan favorites like “League of Legends,” “Call of Duty,” and “VALORANT” will return, this year’s tournament is also embracing new territory. For the first time, chess will be included as an official title, with a dedicated $1.5 million prize pool. Grandmasters such as Magnus Carlsen are already signed to teams, highlighting the continued digital transformation of the centuries-old game.

Chess’s inclusion speaks to its growing cultural relevance, with celebrities, athletes, and streamers contributing to its rise in popularity. Streaming platforms and shows like “The Queen’s Gambit” have helped usher the game into mainstream pop culture, making its addition to the EWC lineup a symbol of how broad the competitive gaming umbrella has become.

“This prize pool isn’t just about headline numbers — it’s about building a future where players, Clubs, publishers, and fans can thrive,” Reichert said. “We’re proud to lead the way in stabilizing and scaling esports by investing in its people and infrastructure.”

EWC’s 2024 debut saw 500 million online viewers and 2.6 million in-person attendees, setting the stage for an even more ambitious second year. Last year’s Club Championship was won by Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons.



“Winning at home was unforgettable,” said Mosaad Al-Dossary, CEO of Team Falcons. “We’re back to defend the title, and the momentum we gained has only grown.”

With expanded publisher partnerships, genre-spanning competitions, and a growing fan base, the 2025 Esports World Cup is shaping up to be a landmark moment not only in gaming but in the wider world of entertainment.