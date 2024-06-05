Getty Images

As Kate Middleton continues to battle cancer, sources are giving an update on her health and return to royal duties. Prince William also commented on the princess at an event on Wednesday.

Hello! magazine reports that while attending the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, a veteran asked William if Kate is “getting better.”

He replied, "She'd have loved to be here.”

Meanwhile, an insider tells Us Weekly, “Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids. She’s been an active parent.”

A second source adds, “Kate’s recovery is going well. She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about.”

The insider went on to share that Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” explaining, “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

For now, she’s keeping busy with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, at their summer home, Anmer Hall. Prince William is currently on a break from royal duties as well, due to the surprise general election taking place July 4.

The source shared, “The announcement that the royals won’t be able to work as much has been unexpected, but it will allow Kate and William to spend more time together. They’ve been reconnecting and are closer than ever.”

Of their time in Norfolk, the insider said, “They’re spending a lot of time as a family there.”

Kate is also using the down time for cooking and baking. “It’s one of her [favorite] activities,” the source said.

The Princess of Wales is spending time with her mother Carole Middleton and sister Pippa too, who “are a constant presence,” said the source.

In April, Middleton shared a video revealing she was battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

She said at the time, “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”