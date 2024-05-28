Celebrity News May 28, 2024
Kate Middleton Steps Out Amid Cancer Treatment
Kate Middleton, 42, is getting out of the house as she continues to battle cancer.
Sources tell People magazine the royal, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was spotted with her family, as well as running errands on her own.
King Charles III, who is also fighting cancer, and Prince William have canceled all upcoming engagements. That news came last week after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scheduled a surprise general election for July 4.
Traditionally, royals don’t attend public outings during elections.
Despite the pause on royal duties, William, the president of the Football Association, attended a soccer match with his son Prince George, 10, on May 25.
The royals were spotted watching the FA Cup final, where Manchester United beat Manchester City 2 to 1 at Wembley Stadium in London.
And on May 10, William gave an update on Kate’s health while visiting a hospital on the Isles of Scilly.
Sky News reports hospital administrator Tracy Smith asked him, "May I ask how Princess Kate is doing?"
The future king replied, "She's doing well, thank you.”
In April, the Princess of Wales shared a video revealing she was battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.
She said at the time, “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”