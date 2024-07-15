Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is opening up about surviving an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

At the rally, a shooter identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots at the crowd, killing attendee Corey Comperatore, injuring two others. Trump’s ear was grazed.

Afterward, while mid-flight to the GOP National Convention in Milwaukee, Trump recalled the “very surreal experience” in an interview with The New York Post.

The 78-year-old, who was described as having a large, loose bandage over his ear, explained, “The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this. He called it a miracle,”

Trump insisted, “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead. I’m supposed to be dead.”

He explained he narrowly avoided the kill shot when he turned his head to the right toward a chart on illegal immigration.

He also praised the agents who came to his aid, describing them as “linebackers” who left a bruise on his forearm in their efforts to help.

The politician said he had wanted to continue speaking at the rally, but Secret Service told him it wasn’t safe.

As for the moment after the shooting, when he was heard asking for his shoes, Trump clarified, “The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight.”

Continuing to praise the agents, who shot and killed Crooks, Trump said, “They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”

After the assassination attempt, Trump raised his fist in the air as photographers snapped photos.

He said in the Post interview, “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen. They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture.”

Trump continued, “By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here.”

After the shooting, President Joe Biden spoke out, condemning the violence.

Biden said in a statement, “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we wait for further information.”

The President went on to say, "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

He echoed those remarks in a video address, in which he emphasized that violence of this sort is "sick, sick."