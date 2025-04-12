Fabio Sementilli's Sisters Celebrate His Wife Monica's Murder Conviction (Exclusive)

Meta

“He left too soon, murdered in cold blood. That was horrible — evil beyond comprehension.”

Her chilling description of the murder of high-profile hairdresser Fabio Sementilli is why his sister Lori Picillo is among those celebrating now that his wife, Monica Sementilli, has been convicted in the 2017 plot to kill him in the home they shared with their daughters.

On Friday, the jury found Monica Sementilli, 53, guilty of one count of murder with special circumstance allegations that the killing was carried out for financial gain and by means of lying in wait, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. The verdict came after approximately eight hours and 45 minutes of deliberation across three days.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23, and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said Monica and her co-defendant, former porn actor Robert Baker, were "involved in a romantic affair and conspired to kill 49-year-old Fabio Sementilli." The two hoped to collect life insurance money as part of their motivation.

Monica Sementilli — who maintained she had no idea her lover planned to murder her husband — was seen sobbing uncontrollably as the verdict was read.

Her team has confirmed she will appeal.

Outside the courtroom, “Extra” spoke exclusively to Lori and Fabio's other loving sister, Mirella Sementilli, to get their reaction to the decision.

Mirella said she felt “elated.” She went on, "Absolutely amazing. It is one of those days that, um, you know, you feel like you're floating, and today will always be a very special day, and I hope that one day it will even overpower the day of his death. It's a day of celebration for our family."

Becoming emotional, she shared that what she most wants people to know about her brother is that he was "a very bold, amazing brother. He was loving, he was very traditional."

Lori said, “He was overjoyed to see us all the time and really respected his sisters."

Mirella’s message about Monica is, “She is the monster in my nightmares. She has been ever since my brother has left.”

Lori chimed in, “Justice was served today.”





On January 23, 2017, Fabio Sementilli was sitting on the patio of his $2-million Woodland Hills, California, home when Baker fatally stabbed him and fled the scene in the victim’s Porsche. The vehicle was found abandoned, leading police to initially suspect the killing had been the result of a home invasion gone wrong.

Baker, a convicted sex offender, previously pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.