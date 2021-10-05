Britney Spears Gets Emotional Over the Help She Received from #FreeBritney Movement

Britney Spears is thanking her supporters after scoring another victory in court last week.

The pop star’s father Jamie Spears was temporarily removed as conservator of her estate, which brings Britney one step closer to having him removed entirely, something for which the singer and her fans in the #FreeBritney movement have been fighting.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram in white shorts and a crop top to address those who have stood by her, writing, “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it.”

She added, “I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true 💞 !!!!!”

Since the court hearing on Wednesday, Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen issued a statement calling the judge’s decision “disappointing” and “a loss for Britney.”