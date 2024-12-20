Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Top 5 Sweetest Moments of 2024

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made major memories as a couple this year!

"Extra" is breaking down the top 5 sweetest moments of 2024 that prove they're endgame!

5. Taylor Is Cheer Captain for Travis at Chiefs Games

Throughout the year, Swift and Kelce have shown their love and support for each other at various Chiefs games and Eras Tour stops all around the world.

Despite her busy tour schedule, Taylor made time to cheer on Travis in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium at multiple games. She has been photographed with his family members and friends, as well as her parents Andrea and Scott Swift.

4. Travis Goes Globe-Trotting for the Eras Tour

During the NFL off-season, Travis flew to Sydney, Australia, and Singapore, then traveled to multiple cities in Europe to show his support for Taylor at her Eras Tour shows.

At one show in Paris, Travis danced up a storm with Taylor's pal Gigi Hadid and her BF Bradley Cooper. Travis also supported in London, Ireland, and Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

In November, he made a quick trip to Indianapolis, Indiana, to sneak in one final show as the tour returned to the U.S. before wrapping in Canada in December. When all was said and done, Travis attended 14 concerts.

3. Taylor & Travis' US Open Finals Date

Taylor and Travis had an eventful summer, including a PDA-packed outing to the US Open men's singles final! They served up smiles, kisses and some dance moves when the music pumped up in between points.

They were joined by Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

2. Travis & Taylor Celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII Victory

Taylor was on hand to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas in February, after jetting back across the world from her concerts in Japan.

Taylor watched the game from a suite with pals including Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Lana del Rey.

Taylor and Travis were seen kissing on the field after the Chiefs won, giving Travis his third championship ring with the team. Once they were off the field, Taylor and Travis celebrated the championship at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

The team showed up around 2:15 a.m., and Kelce shimmered in a custom Amiri suit as he entered the party with Swift, who wore a black corset top and black pants.

It was a romantic night for Travis and Taylor, who danced to her hit “Love Story” and were photographed sharing a steamy kiss. Kelce even made sure his lady was warm, lending her his designer jacket.

1. Travis Joins Taylor Onstage in London

Along with watching her from the stands, Kelce also shared the stage with Swift at one of her concerts!

In June, Kelce gave Swifties the ultimate surprise when walked out in a tux and top hat and carried Taylor across the Wembley Stadium stage as part of a skit before she sings "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

Travis later confessed on his "New Heights" podcast that his main concern was not dropping Taylor! He said, "The one thing I told myself is, 'Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over this damn couch.' The golden rule was, 'Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'"

He gushed, "It was an absolute blast. It was such a fun, playful part of the show and it was, like… the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun — not only with her… but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome."