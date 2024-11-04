Getty Images

Taylor Swift showed up for boyfriend Travis Kelce at Monday Night Football!

Swift made an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs, who were playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taylor rocked a vintage Chiefs varsity jacket, black top, and denim shorts. She completed the all-black look with knee-high, cowboy-inspired Louboutin boots and a Dior Saddle Bag.

Taylor sat next to Travis' mom Donna Kelce in a suite for the game.

Getty Images

Swift’s appearance comes just days after Travis showed his support for her at night 2 of her Eras Tour in Indianapolis.

Travis arrived late to the show, presumably flying in after commitments for the Chiefs earlier in the day. He was seen being followed by a camera crew, which many fans speculated could be for a forthcoming Eras Tour documentary.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Taylor may have hinted that she was coming to Travis’ game with her choice of red and gold nail polish in Indy.

Getty Images

Earlier on Monday Swift showed her appreciation to all the American fans attending her concerts and brought attention to the presidential election. She wrote on Instagram, "Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows on The Eras Tour. Just had the time of my life with 207,000 beautiful people in Indianapolis who showered us with so much love and excitement and joy… I know I’ll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it. Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!! And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote. 🗳️ 🇺🇸."