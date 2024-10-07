Taylor Swift Cheers Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game After His 35th Birthday

Getty Images

Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to support boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in their Monday Night Football game!

Swift, who missed the last two away games for the Chiefs in Atlanta and L.A., arrived in a plaid Vivienne Westwood corset and mini skirt. She wore chunky black boots by the same designer and also carried a Vivienne Westwood Belle Heart Frame jacquard bag.

She completed her look with red lipstick and glitter freckles dusted across her cheeks and nose.

Days ago, Travis hinted at her attendance at his Kelce Car Jam charity event. In a video on X, he told a fan, "She will not be here right now. I know she’s coming for the game.”

Though Taylor wasn’t on hand for Kelce Car Jam charity event on his 35th birthday, she was there to cheer him on as the team competed against the New Orleans Saints.

Taylor’s appearance comes just a week before she returns to her Eras Tour in Miami.

Every time Taylor attends one of Travis’ game, all eyes are on them!

“Extra” recently spoke to Travis’ mom Donna Kelce, who opened up about how he handles the spotlight while dating the most famous pop star in the world.