Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share Cute PDA at Yankees Game

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made it a date night on Monday at Yankee Stadium!

The couple was all smiles at Game 1 of the MLB American League Championship between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

They weren’t afraid to pack on the PDA! A video from the game shows Taylor and Travis giving a cute high-five before intertwining their fingers in a hand-hold.

The Grammy winner and Super Bowl champ both kept it casual in black jackets and black baseball caps. While Taylor’s was plain, Kelce’s hat said “Midnight Rodeo” across the front.

Swift and Kelce were also spotted chatting with comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who was decked out in a red jacket.

Getty Images

Kelce, who hails from Westlake, Ohio, was reportedly rooting for the Guardians at the game. Unfortunately, his team lost 5-2.

The sighting came hours before Taylor dropped some big news on Instagram! She’s releasing “The Official Eras Tour Book” on November 29.