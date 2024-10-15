Celebrity News October 15, 2024
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share Cute PDA at Yankees Game
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made it a date night on Monday at Yankee Stadium!
The couple was all smiles at Game 1 of the MLB American League Championship between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.
They weren’t afraid to pack on the PDA! A video from the game shows Taylor and Travis giving a cute high-five before intertwining their fingers in a hand-hold.
The Grammy winner and Super Bowl champ both kept it casual in black jackets and black baseball caps. While Taylor’s was plain, Kelce’s hat said “Midnight Rodeo” across the front.
Swift and Kelce were also spotted chatting with comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who was decked out in a red jacket.
Kelce, who hails from Westlake, Ohio, was reportedly rooting for the Guardians at the game. Unfortunately, his team lost 5-2.
The sighting came hours before Taylor dropped some big news on Instagram! She’s releasing “The Official Eras Tour Book” on November 29.
Swift wrote on Instagram, “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND …. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th. 🤍”