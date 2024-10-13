Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Do Back-to-Back Date Nights in NYC!

Getty Images

The weekend brought back-to-back NYC date nights for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — and they were stepping out in style!

The couple appears to be going strong, tightly clasping hands as they waded through photographers while seeking a pair of nice nights out and away from work commitments.

Friday found Taylor, 34, and Travis, 35, dining with their close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Corner Store.

Taylor wowed in a Gucci GG corset in navy and cream, a black leather mini, and a Polo Ralph Lauren coat. She wore Louis Vuitton Roxy platform boots to finish the look, carrying a Dior bag, black-and-gold jewelry, and an eye-popping LV Blossom ring.

Kelce wore a Jacquemus Simon shirt with a bold print in navy and cream, navy pants, and white sneakers.

On Saturday evening, the couple was spotted leaving hot spot Torrisi.

People magazine reports Taylor wore a metallic Annie's Ivy corset, matching mini in gold velvet, black leather Medusa Buckle platform mules by Versace, and a Roberto Cavalli shoulder bag.

She finished her look with a Tilly Sveass T Bar gold necklace and a Vivienne Westwood Messaline crystal choker.

The outlet calculates the look would retail for more than $3,000.

Fans pointed out that the monogram on the bag was a gold R with two C shapes — suspiciously snake-like. Could Taylor be about to announce the release of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" soon?

Travis looked handsome in a Marni polo in baby blue, combat pants, and white sneakers.

The idyllic nights come as Travis's ex, Kayla Nicole, complains she's been the victim of "online chaos" from Swifties — simply for being Travis's former girlfriend.

She told "Unapologetically Angel" on Thursday, "I would be lying if I said that that level of hate... didn't impact me, it does. Even to this day," Nicole said. "You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career."