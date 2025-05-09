Getty Images

Cody Johnson and wife Brandi have another baby on the way!

The country star shared the news with People magazine at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, revealing Brandi is pregnant with their third child.

Cody gushed, "We're having a little boy! We decided to make this our announcement to the world and our gender reveal as well.”

As for daughters Clara Mae, 10, and Cori, 8, he said, "You can't beat my girls. I love my two girls with all my heart… I'm excited to watch them help raise this little boy."

Johnson said he’s in a better place now financially than when he had his daughters, saying of his son, “He's gonna get a horse a little quicker than my [older] kids did. He's going to get to do some things a little quicker than my daughters did."

When asked if he was hoping for a boy he said, “Yes,” but insisted, "I didn't care if this one was a boy or a girl, but I was pretty happy when I saw the gender reveal."