Travis Kelce is gushing over his relationship with Taylor Swift on this week’s “New Heights” podcast.

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were chatting with Niecy Nash-Betts when his romantic life came up.

Niecy, who co-stars with Travis on “Grotesquerie,” revealed people always try to get the dish from her on Taylor and Travis.

“They all start it off saying, ‘We’re watching the thing. Is he the killer?’ Just to get you on the line texting them. And then they’re like, ‘Well, what do you know about his relationship?’”

The actress promised she’s always tight-lipped. “I’m a vault. I don’t say nothing. Y’all ain’t getting nothing out of me. I mean, y’all just being nosey, don’t ask me nothing,” she said.

The Kansas City Chiefs player told her, “I appreciate you always. And every time someone that has a mic in front of you always asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love.”

Kelce then spilled on his own relationship, saying, “You know that it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that.”

Nash-Betts insisted, “Honey, I mind my Black business. You understand me? I stay over here and worry about myself and what I’ve got going.”

She did, however, poke a little fun at Travis and his bougie ways.

When Jason asked what it was like working with “the diva that is Travis Kelce,” she replied, “You are probably the nicest and greediest person I’ve ever met in my life. You are so greedy and you are bougie-greedy. Have you ever met anyone who was bougie-greedy? Ladies and gentleman, right here, this man.”

Kelce told her, “I like nice things.”

Niecy went on, “Okay, here’s the thing, it is one thing to be like ‘Oh, hey… have somebody run out and give me a couple of burgers.’”

She said with Travis, she would ask, “What is that you’re eating now?” and he would reply, “My chef prepared this food.”

Niecy recalled, “I’m like, ‘What?’”

Niecy added, “And any time he was not filming, he was eating. I told Travis, I said, ‘Hey, we got this scene, they are going to put food out — maybe you don’t want to eat a lot.”

She said he would tell her, “But them meatballs look good.” She would later ask, “And now you are 15 to 20 meatballs in, now how you feel?”

Kelce tried to defend himself, saying, “You know, I had my diet, I had nutrition stuff that I had to do in the off season,” before confessing, “I’m just making up a whole bunch of sh*t.”

Nash-Betts went on to praise him, saying, “He was a pleasure to have on set, and I love that he didn’t take himself too seriously.”

Last month, "Extra's" Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Nash-Betts, who gushed over working with Kelce on the show.

She teased that fans will be “pleasantly surprised” by how charming Travis is in his role.

"He's so amenable, he comes to work prepared, he definitely knows how to take a note," she said, adding that Travis "is happy to rehearse and go over things between setups so he was very lovely to work with and I think fans of him are going to be pleasantly surprised at how charming he is in this."