Getty Images

Jason Kelce is setting the record straight on the gone-viral photo of him at Taylor Swift’s Eras concert in Miami.

Days ago, Jason’s friend and former Eagles teammate Beau Allen recently posted a photo of him sitting with his eyes closed while Taylor performed.

While it seemed like he was sleeping, that was not the case!

In the new episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Travis Kelce, Jason explained, “I'm tapping my thigh. I'm just like in the moment, listening to the song. Then all of a sudden, I go on Twitter, and I see this f**king picture. And I'm like 'What the f**k!'"

Using more evidence from the photo, Jason argued, “My hand is hovering. You can’t sleep with your hand hovering above your knee! It’s impossible!”

Viral photo aside, Jason had wonderful things to say about Taylor’s concert. He raved, “This Miami show was incredible. I don’t know if it’s because we’re back in the U.S. because I think the London crowd was incredible, but the rain. Dude, it was on another level. I texted you halfway through it, ‘This rain, Tay is killing it.’ Dude, when ‘Reputation’ came on and she came out in a new outfit and the rain was coming down, the place could have f**king erupted. I mean, it did. The amount of energy was insane. It was so exciting.”

Jason attended the concert with his wife Kylie Kelce and their daughters Wyatt Elizabeth, and Elliotte Ray.

Travis wasn’t able to attend the concert, with the Kansas City Chiefs’ season in full gear.

He admitted, “Well, I had all the FOMO in the world with the entire family and a lot of our friends being there. I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage, that had been to a few shows overseas, and they were saying the same thing that you're saying. The Miami stadium was just on another level.”