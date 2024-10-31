Travis Kelce & Brother Jason’s Relationship Advice for a Steamy Night

Getty Images

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce are dishing out relationship advice on a bonus episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

A listener asked what to do if you are going through a dry spell with your wife, who isn’t “interested in sex whatsoever.”

Travis, who is dating Taylor Swift, confessed, “I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like],” and Jason agreed the question was a “hard one.”

Despite their lack of experience, the football players tried to help the listener.

Travis suggested, “Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man.”

Jason, who married wife Kylie in 2018, shared, “Start setting that thing up early,” joking around that “women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have sex. I don’t know why, they don’t operate on the same wavelength as us… Women like to be sought after.”

He went on to propose “wearing some really skin-tight pants,” adding, “Sometimes they just want to see the goods… I don’t know what you’ve been blessed with.”

Travis added acts of service might help, “Do some s**t you know you are supposed to be doing, without her asking. Let her know, ‘Listen, baby, I’m trying.’”

Jason also suggested watching her celebrity crush on TV to get her “revved up.”

He had Travis laughing as he suggested, “Maybe she’s into The Rock (Dwayne Johnson). Just watch ‘Jumanji.’”