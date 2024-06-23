Taylor Swift Brings Travis Kelce Onstage at London Eras Tour Stop!

martareismatias/X

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are Eras tour official!

The superstar chose to blow her fans' minds Sunday by including the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in her show during the transitional number "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" from her "The Tortured Poets Department" album.

With no warning, Travis — who has been in attendance at all her London shows — emerged with her other backup dancers in a tux, causing the crowd to go wild with cheers.

Grinning broadly, he nimbly kicked up his heels as if to make sure nobody missed the surprise.

As part of the choreography, he even carried her, as if over a wedding-night threshold. She was all in white.

Touchingly, Travis carries her right after performance of "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," a pure heartbreak number. Just like in real life, Travis was there to help Taylor pick up the pieces.

Oh, she went there — and she brought him!

Watch:

TRAVIS KELCE ON STAGE FOR ICDIWABH OH MY GOD #LondonTSTheErastour @taylornation13 AHHH pic.twitter.com/pdu7yyKaqL — nat feels at home at the eras tour🪩🫶🏼 (@kingofnatsheart) June 23, 2024 @kingofnatsheart

The moment exists in the show to allow Taylor, who is stripped to a white two-piece outfit and then given a tailored white tux jacket with tails, to change looks between songs.

Kelce also pretended to touch up her face with some powder as part of the scene, and busted a few dance moves.

Wembley Stadium may never recover!

Taylor and Travis, both 34, have been dating in August 2023, and have been Topic A ever since.