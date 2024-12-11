Getty Images

Days after Taylor Swift wrapped her Eras tour, boyfriend Travis Kelce is weighing in!

On Wednesday’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis said, “Shout-out to Tay, and the unbelievable Eras tour has finally come to an end.”

When asked if he knew how many shows that Taylor performed for the two years of the tour, Travis answered, “149 or 152. I forget which one it was. Somewhere in there. A f**k-ton is how I sum it up. It’s pretty crazy.”

Along with pointing out that more than “10 million people” came to the shows, Kelce added, “Shout-out to everybody that was a part of that show. Obviously, it’s her music, her tour and everything, but that was a full production, man. That thing was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor.”

On Sunday, Taylor performed her last show at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

In her speech before "All to Well," she explained, "I ended up putting out so much music so quickly that basically, I had to kind of think of a new way to do it, and I really hoped it would be something you would like, and I came up with this idea called the Eras tour. And then the craziest thing about this has been, and the reason this has been the longest tour I've ever done — I've never, ever done this many shows on a tour ever — is because you guys have made this into something completely unrecognizable from anything I've ever done in my life with your traditions, with your passion, with the way you care about this tour. It's unparalleled. I've never experienced anything like it."

Ahead of performing the final song “Karma,” she told the audience, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras tour.”

She also gave one last nod to Travis, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs." (Travis' Chiefs won over the Chargers as Taylor was onstage!)

A source told People magazine that Taylor and Travis are “looking forward to the holidays” after spending Thanksgiving together.