Taylor Swift Says Goodbye to Eras Tour: ‘Most Thrilling Chapter of My Entire Life’

After making history by spanning five continents with 149 shows, Taylor Swift’s epic Eras tour came to a close in Canada on Sunday.

Throughout the show at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, she reflected on the tour.

In her speech before "All to Well," she explained, "I ended up putting out so much music so quickly that basically, I had to kind of think of a new way to do it, and I really hoped it would be something you would like, and I came up with this idea called the Eras Tour. And then the craziest thing about this has been, and the reason this has been the longest tour I've ever done — I've never, ever done this many shows on a tour ever — is because you guys have made this into something completely unrecognizable from anything I've ever done in my life with your traditions, with your passion, with the way you care about this tour. It's unparalleled. I've never experienced anything like it."

She continued, "I never thought writing one line about friendship bracelets would have you guys all making thousands of friendship bracelets and making friends and bringing joy to each other. That is, I think the lasting legacy of this tour is the fact that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love. I couldn’t be more proud of you, honestly. That is all you. That is what people think about when they think about this tour, is how they felt out in the crowd with you... You're why this is so special. You supporting me for as long as you have is why I get to take these lovely walks down memory lane every single night, because you've cared about every era of my entire life that I have been making my music. So thank you for that."

Reacting to the several-minutes long "Champagne Problems" ovation, Taylor said, "This tour has been the adventure of a lifetime, and I speak on behalf of my band, my crew, my fellow performers who all left their families and have spent time away from everything that they know and love, and have performed when they were sick, when anything was going on in their lives, they made sure that this show happened for you. And I just wanted to say that on behalf of all of us, we will never forget you giving us that moment."

For her final guitar surprise song mashup, Taylor performed a medley of "A Place in This World" from her self-titled debut album and "New Romantics" from "1989."

On piano, she mashed up "Long Live," "New Year's Day," and "The Manuscript."

Ahead of performing the final song “Karma,” she told the audience, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras tour.”

She also gave one last nod to BF Travis Kelce, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs." (Travis' Chiefs won over the Chargers as Taylor was on stage!)

From rain-soaked arenas to performing with guest stars like Ice Spice, for 22 months, Taylor belted out hits and revenge anthems like “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

Her giant concert tour brought in a mind-boggling $2 billion.

Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield — author of “Heartbreak Is the National Anthem” — explained, “It was bigger than the next two combined, who were Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen. Stuff like that just does not happen.”

He says a tour-defining moment was when Taylor and boyfriend Travis Kelce made their love story official on stage in London.

“She’s never had a boyfriend who is so into the role of being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. He’s such a ham about it. And that’s why we love him.”

And the tour brought the celeb Swifties, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cameron Diaz, Selena Gomez, Channing Tatum and even Prince William!

Sheffield said, “A lot of people say after this tour it’s been so involving, so demanding, she’s gonna have some downtime. I’m always thinking, ‘Are you new here?’ She doesn’t do that. She does not like downtime.”