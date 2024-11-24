Taylor Swift Breaks Down in Tears as Eras Tour Winds Down: 'Not Even the Last Show!'

Taylor Swift found herself fighting back tears Saturday night at her last of six Toronto Eras Tour shows, even though she still has her Vancouver shows to come!

Taylor broke down while addressing the crowd after the long ovation following "Champagne Problems." (This is a customary point in the show where the crowd goes wild and applauds for several minutes!)

She told her fans at the Rogers Centre, “Toronto, we're at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my—" before breaking down a bit.

"This tour... I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was... uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment, so..."

Wiping away tears, she joked, “It’s not even the last show!”

She went on, "My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget."

Saying she has loved her time in Toronto, she ended with a sincere, "I love you guys. Thanks so much for that."

The show was also noteworthy for the attendance of Travis Kelce's dad, Ed. Ed Kelce was seen in the VIP area with Taylor's mom Andrea and dad Scott, and he even got a nice stack of friendship bracelets from fans!

Her surprise songs for the night were a mash-up of "Message in a Bottle" and "Sparks Fly," and an acoustic mash-up of "How Did It End?" and "You're Losing Me."

The Eras Tour will come to a record-breaking end after three sold-out shows at BC Place in Vancouver on December 6, 7, and 8.