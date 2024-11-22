Backgrid

Cara Delevingne is opening up on a period in her life when she was Taylor Swift’s roommate!

In an interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Delevingne revealed, “I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her.”

Before finding love with current girlfriend Minke, Cara dated Ashley Benson, St. Vincent and Michelle Rodriguez.

She emphasized, “We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride.”

“Just to get her to blush would be great,” Delevingne noted.

Since Glaser recently participated in Tom Brady’s roast, she admitted that she would love a roast of Swift.

Cara commented, “She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f**k everyone up so hard.”

Delevingne even witnessed Taylor doing a roast once! She elaborated, “I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast.”

She added, “I could definitely roast her.”

Taylor and Cara have been friends since 2013, after meeting at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Years later, Taylor featured Cara in her music video for the hit song “Bad Blood.”

On the same night that the interview was published, Delevingne stepped out for the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in L.A.

"Extra" spoke with Cara about being a new global ambassador for the brand.

She said, "It's a really big deal for me. I think L'Oreal does something that so many other brands don't, in terms of their ambassadorship, who they have -- these incredible women are such individual people unique people but also inspirational and also have something to say and stand for something."