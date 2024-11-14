Travis Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce stopped by the “Today” show for a food segment about her go-to Thanksgiving recipe.

Donna showed Craig Melvin how she makes her Mama Kelce’s Magic Marshmallow Dinner Rolls, before he asked about her own Thanksgiving plans and whether Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift would be there.

She shared, “I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving,” she said, referencing the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29.

Donna continued, “You know football is always the holidays, football is family.”

Craig asked if there would be a big dinner, and she replied, “Not that anything is planned. I think we are just going to be at the football game.”

As for whether Taylor will be there, Mama Kelce explained, “I don’t think so she is kind of busy right now — she still has her tour to do.”