Getty Images

It was a big morning for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift as the 2025 Grammy nominations were announced!

Country Queen B reigned supreme with the most nominations, nabbing 11 nods.

The new nominations also make her the most nominated artist in Grammy history!

She’s now earned 99 nominations over the course of her career. She was previously tied for the title with her husband JAY-Z!

Beyoncé is also the most decorated Grammy winner, with 32 wins so far. Her album “Cowboy Carter” could also earn her the Album of the Year Award. Bey has never won the coveted prize.

Among her six nods, Taylor was also nominated for Album of the Year for “The Tortured Poets Department.” It was a record breaker for Swift, making her the most nominated female artist in the category, surpassing Barbra Streisand and her six nominations.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Variety’s Chris Willman about this year’s nominations.

He insisted, “I could really not pick a winner between Beyoncé and Taylor for Album of the Year. Taylor has won it four times now, including last year, so nobody is going to say, ‘She’s been denied, she’s overdue,’ which is exactly what they are going to say about Beyoncé.”

He added, “I think the dark horse who has come in is Chappell Roan, whose album has continued to grow and grow.”

Willman could also see Record of the Year going to Kendrick Lamar or Sabrina Carpenter.

What about Best New Artist?

Willman said, “I think it is a shoe in for Chappell Roan — she’s unbeatable there I think.”