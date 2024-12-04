Taylor Swift had a catch-up session with close friend Gigi Hadid on Tuesday night.

The two were photographed arriving for dinner in New York City.

For their girls’ night, Swift wore a black Simkhai dress, pointed heels, De Beers earrings, and carried a Dôen Lais bag. Hadid wore fall colors, like a burgundy maxi skirt, brown leather jacket, and Freda Salvador boots. She also accessorized with a Miu Miu bag.

Deuxmoi posted photos of the two enjoying a dinner at a hidden booth at Waverly Inn. An eyewitness told the gossip account, “[It] seemed like some gossip was being spilt.”

“Lots of giggling and whispering,” the source added.

The eyewitness claimed that the restaurant was “on major alert” while Taylor and Gigi dined for two hours.

They reportedly entered the restaurant discreetly through the kitchen.

Swift has been known for sneaking in and out of a restaurant through the kitchen. She recently did the same at Spago in November while dining with Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell in a video posted on TikTok.

Despite her busy tour schedule, Taylor has made an effort to find time for her friends and boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Swift is days away from wrapping up her Eras Tour, performing her last three shows in Vancouver later this week.

Swift has been on tour for the past two years with more than 150 shows across the globe! The Eras tour is the highest grossing concert tour of all time and is expected to gross over $2 billion by the end of this year.