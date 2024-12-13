Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Moments with Patients at Children's Hospital in Kansas City

Getty Images

Taylor Swift may have wrapped her Eras Tour, but she had another stop on her list.

The singer, who turned 35 on Friday, paid a visit to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on Thursday, where she posed with patients and even filmed a TikTok dance video.

Melissa Nuzum shared a series of sweet photos of Taylor with a girl named Baylee.

The caption explained, “This morning, day #6 of Baylee in the hospital we had the coolest, most unexpected surprise ever.. ( with like 2 minutes warning) TAYLOR SWIFT came to visit impatient children today and Baylee was chosen since she requests Taylor songs during her uncomfortable procedures!”

Melissa continued, “Ya'll she is amazing! On top of her sheer beauty she was just as kind and personable and down to earth. She gave Baylee a signed copy of her Eras Tour book and accepted a gift from Baylee ( a diamond art picture) as well. We have fan girled all morning! I even cried because it's wonderful to see my girl smile so much knowing the pain she's been in. Thank you Taylor and those involved at Children's Mercy that helped make this happen!”

Anita Belt posted her experience, alongside photos of Taylor and a patient named Rylie.

Belt wrote, “Children's Mercy Hospital does their best to nurse seriously ill children, comfort family, and bring a little joy when they can. Today did not disappoint! Thank you Taylor Swift for bringing some joy to Rylie today!!... Great way to bring a smile and make a memory!"

During another visit, a patient showed Swift a Kansas City Chief’s blanket that said, “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend,” a reference to Taylor’s man Travis Kelce, a tight end for the team.

Taylor was taken by surprise when a patient named Tinley brought up San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Swift responded, "Brock Purdy? I mean I don't mind Brock Purdy, but... he put me through a lot last February. I was very stressed for a second."

In a fun TikTok video, two people are dancing to “Bad Blood,” when Swift pops out from behind a curtain and starts dancing and lip synching with them. Text over the video reads, “Boy ain’t no way I js woke up and tripped out with Taylor Swift.”