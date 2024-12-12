Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged, and the singer’s famous friend Taylor Swift is here for it!

Gomez shared the engagement news on Instagram Wednesday, writing, "Forever begins now..” alongside a carousel of pics as she showed off her ring.

Taylor took to the comments with the epic reaction, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

She wasn’t the only celeb to congratulate the couple.

Benny himself wrote, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Jennifer Aniston gushed, “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama! ❤️💫”

Lily Collins called it the “best news ever,” adding, “Couldn’t be more happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Cardi B reacted, “Waiiiitttt hold on 😱😱😱😱😱❤️❤️❤️.”

Gordon Ramsay teased, “Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking ❤️❤️❤️.”

Nina Dobrev exclaimed, “YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!”

Ashley Benson posted, “Congrats lovey. So happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Shay Mitchell was excited, writing, “Congratulations!!!!!!!!!! 💕”

Mariska Hargitay posted, “♥️💃🏻Congratulations 💃🏻♥️.”