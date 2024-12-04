Selena Gomez on Holiday Plans to 'Veg Out' with BF Benny Blanco (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Selena Gomez was honored with the Equity in Entertainment Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime on Wednesday morning.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Selena, who said she is excited for some downtime during the holidays with her family and BF Benny Blanco.

She shared, “I’m going to be celebrating it with my family and my boyfriend. We’re just going to veg out, eat, do nothing.”

As for who does the cooking between her and Benny, Selena revealed, “He’ll do that.”

Referencing her show “Selena + Chef,” she quipped, “I’ve deceived people into thinking I could cook. I can cook certain things well, not everything.”

Selena is also looking forward to spending time with her sister Gracie, saying, “My sister’s like becoming my best friend. She’s turning 12.”

Gomez has been busy promoting her movie “Emilia Pérez,” which has been getting lots of buzz ahead of awards season.

She noted, “It has all been so surreal in the best possible way. I’m lucky I have a job and a great family and support system at the end of the day. I want to make things that move people, compel people, challenge people and this was one of those dream jobs.”

Reflecting on her THR honor, Selena shared how much representation has always meant to her and being able to be a voice for others.