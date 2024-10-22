Selena Gomez Jokes She Has Hives Over Oscar Buzz for ‘Emilia Pérez’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour was with Selena Gomez at the L.A. premiere of her Netflix film “Emilia Pérez.”

Selena stunned in a head-to -oe black Elie Saab gown, telling Terri, “I was like, ‘Why not be a little dramatic tonight?’”

Gomez and the cast are taking the movie everywhere. “I’m a little over it,” she noted of the busy schedule, “but very grateful that we have been able to take this all over the world.”

“Emilia Pérez” is a musical that tells the story of Juan “Manitas” Del Monte (Karla Gascón), who enlists lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldaña) to help them fake their death and transition to Emilia. The decision changes not just the lives of Rita and Emilia, but also that of Emilia’s wife, Jessi, played by Selena.

Gomez explained, “The idea and the whole concept is that it was totally out-there, and I think that’s a huge reason that I was attracted to it. I think I also thought that [director] Jacques Audiard was the perfect director to take this vision and turn it into a reality. It could have been really bad, but we were very proud, and hopefully Jac was proud we were able to pull it together.”

Terri mentioned all the accolades and Oscar buzz the movie is already getting. Selena smiled, saying, “I have hives.”

She went on, “It’s a compliment… We are just so thrilled that people are receiving it with an open heart and open mind and hopefully it will leave an imprint.”

The star bonded with her female co-stars Zoe and Karla, and Terri asked if they formed a sisterhood.

“A thousand percent. These women are not only bold and strong, they are nurturing and they made me feel safe,” she said. “Even in the craziest scenes, I could feel okay knowing I could just lean on them if I needed… They’re really good, so I had to be just at good and try to get to their level.”

Terri asked about her look, “Are we gonna go blonde?” but Selena said, "No, I can’t, not now.”