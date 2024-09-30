Selena Gomez Says Dad Is ‘So Proud’ of Her Spanish in ‘Emilia Pérez’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Selena Gomez stunned in black Vera Wang at the premiere of “Emilia Pérez” at the 62nd Annual New York Film Festival at Film at Lincoln Center.

“Extra” caught up with Selena, who spoke about how much her experience with this movie has meant.

She said, “I really feel like this has been such a blessing in this movie. I hope people understand the meaning behind it and enjoy it, and I couldn’t be more grateful to [director] Jacques [Audiard] for giving me this opportunity as an actor, so I hope this is just the beginning.”

Gomez added, “I had never really performed the kind of dances that were displayed in the movie, but it was fun and it felt like a release, and screaming the songs and just being passionate was great."

Selena also dished on speaking Spanish in the movie, sharing, "It meant the world to me that he trusted me with that and it meant a lot to my family.”

Gomez’s family gave her advice too! She explained, “I had coaches, yes, and we communicated every day in Spanish, but, yeah, my dad was even so proud. He was like, ‘You’re texting me, mija,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m texting you in Spanish.’”

Selena also opened up on the powerful moment she experienced at Cannes, saying, “We had never seen the movie, the cast, so I didn’t know what to expect. I trust Jacques completely, but I was I was sitting down and I was really nervous because I didn’t know what the reaction was going to be after. So to see that happen, I was actually more tearful for Carla because she put her whole being into this and she just deserves all the praise and I was shocked. It was beautiful.”

How does she feel about her name being a part of Oscar conversations? Gomez answered, “I don't know. We’ll see about that?”