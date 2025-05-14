Getty

Cassie Ventura returned to the witness stand at ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Wednesday morning.

Ventura detailed the alleged freak offs, which she testified became violent at times.

According to Cassie, she was physically injured by Diddy “too often” during the freak offs.

She went on, “Sean would put his hands on me, he would push me down ... kick me.”

“There were other times, if we were having a bad time or if I was scared of him, uncomfortable, typically I would leave and go out the back of the hotel,” Ventura revealed about how she would handle with the alleged physical violence.

Cassie also opened up about the health issues that she suffered from the freak offs.

Ventura testified that due to the frequency of the freak offs, she suffered painful urinary tract infections and stomach problems.

She said, “I had a lot of stomach issues and gastrointestinal issues from taking drugs.”

Despite her health issues, she would still have to participate in the freak offs.

She said, “I got to the point where [Ciprofloxacin] didn’t work anymore. It was a mess.”

The freak offs left Ventura feeling “so tired, achy, dehydrated, not really eating too much.”

She added, “Emotionally, I felt empty, gross. Like I did a job.”

Ventura recounted how she decompressed after the freak offs, saying, “I had an addiction to opiates, so I would take pills to come down. I wanted to feel numb and not know what was going on in my mind.”

According to Ventura, Combs would use the allegedly recorded freak offs as a form of blackmail.

She recalled him bringing up the tapes on her 29th birthday as a way to make her leave the party for a freak off.

Cassie said, “It is horrible and disgusting. No one should do that to anyone. It could ruin everything I worked for, make me look like a slut.”

She went on, “I wasn't supposed to be on those videos. I didn't want to be in them."

Ventura testified that Combs even watched the freak off videos on a commercial flight to Cannes in 2013.

She told the court, “He pulled up freak off videos on his laptop that I thought were deleted. He was showing them with other people around. I said, 'You are embarrassing me.' I was scared, I felt trapped. How do you get out of this situation? I felt trapped."

Cassie also explained why she didn’t fight back when she was assaulted by Diddy at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

In the infamous video, Diddy was seen kicking Ventura, who just remained on the floor, motionless.

Ventura noted that fighting back “just made him more violent, made him stronger."

Cassie testified that she did defend herself at the beginning of the relationship, but that made it “worse for [her].”

She elaborated, “He was surprised I was actually fighting back — it made him have more anger, more frustration.”