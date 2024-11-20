Selena Gomez on How ‘Kind & Very Wise’ Meryl Streep Has Inspired Her (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Selena Gomez chatted with “Extra” as she and her “Emilia Pérez” co-stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón were honored at the 2024 Elle Women in Hollywood celebration.

Selena reflected on the reception for the movie, saying, “It's been so lovely. The reception of the movie has been beyond humbling, and it just feels so great to be by two strong women that have really made moves in their career and for their lives and that inspire me every day, so I'm just so honored.”

She smiled, saying of the award, “I've never gotten one of these.”

Revealing who she looks up to, Selena said, “Meryl Streep, for sure. I think she's just an incredible example. She's kind and very wise.”

Sharing who kept her grounded coming up in the industry, Gomez said, “My mom. My mom would tell me, ‘No.’ She would discipline me, she would make sure that I was not out of line.”