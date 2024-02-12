Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Party in Vegas After Chiefs Win Super Bowl

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ stunning Super Bowl win with a night out at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

The team showed up around 2:15 a.m., and Kelce shimmered in a custom Amiri suit as he entered the party with Swift, who wore a black corset top and black pants.

The players arrived to much fanfare, including red-and-yellow confetti and Queen’s “We Are the Champions” blasting over the speakers.

It was a romantic night for Travis and Taylor, who danced to her hit “Love Story” and were photographed sharing a steamy kiss. Kelce even made sure his lady was warm, lending her his designer jacket.

They were also photographed hanging with resident DJ Marshmello, and Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were reportedly singing, dancing, and jumping around onstage with the deejay.

Other guests in attendance included Travis’ brother Jason Kelce, who stayed incognito in a wrestling mask; Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes, who shared a sweet moment with Taylor; and Swift’s friends Blake Lively and Miles Teller.

