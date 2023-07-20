Andy Cohen Says Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio 'Is Available' Amid Split Rumors

Getty Images

Andy Cohen is commenting on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s relationship status amid shocking reports of a separation after 27 years of marriage.

When asked who he thought was the most attractive husband of the “Real Housewives” stars at the red-carpet premiere of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” the Bravo exec deferred the question to new housewife Brynn Whitfield, who said “Mauricio.”

Andy responded to her, “He’s available,” and added that he found him to be “pretty handsome.”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

After news broke of Richards and Umansky’s breakup on July 3, the couple released a joint statement denying they were getting a divorce.

The post read, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

The following day, Mauricio shared a photo on Instagram of he and Kyle celebrating the fourth of July with their family. The pair, who share four daughters, appear to remain friendly with one another, as Kyle commented on a shirtless Instagram photo of Mauricio last Friday. The housewife jokingly wrote, “Must be Ozempic,” after she had been accused of taking the weight-loss drug.

Richards’ “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Erika Girardi recently shut down rumors that Kyle and Mauricio were splitting up.

"I'm going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting," the Bravolebrity said in a new interview with Billboard magazine. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that. I think it's best that she, throughout this season, tells her own story.”

Reflecting on her own divorce from ex-husband, Tom Girardi, Erika says she remembers “there were a lot of people speaking that really didn't know what I was going through,” and thus she wants Kyle have control over own narrative.

“They filled in the blanks, and I don't want to do that for her.”

She continued, “It's been very hard, and you'll get to see that, and she will be able to explain herself.”

Earlier in the month, Cohen said on his SiriusXM Radio Andy Show that viewers will get to see some elements of the alleged separation on the upcoming new season of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I wanna say that this will be included next season of ‘Beverly Hills’ in some way, shape, or form, that’s all I’ll say.”