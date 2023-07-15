Mauricio Umansky Posts Then-and-Wow Weight-Loss Selfies

Instagram

Amid relationship drama with wife Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky took to Instagram Friday to show off his recent dramatic weight loss — and Kyle took notice of his revenge body!

Umansky, 53, posted new selfies flaunting a flat tummy, writing, "I was planning on posting this for my Birthday but I was in Aspen and there has been a lot of noise."

One of the first to comment was Kyle, 54, who sarcastically wrote, "Must be ozempic," a reference to rumors she had been on the controversial drug, which is intended as medication for diabetics but has been in short supply thanks to its weight-loss properties.

Umansky got the joke, replying with a string of laugh-till-you-cry emojis and, "Must be."

"6 years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year," Umansky also wrote.

He went on, "I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol."

The couple announced they are separated 10 days ago after rumors flew that they were on the verge of divorce.

In a joint statement, they said, "In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio."