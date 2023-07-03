Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years of Marriage (Report)

Getty Images

Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have reportedly separated, according to People magazine.

A source told the outlet that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and the real estate mogul “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof.”

The insider adds the two are remaining friendly “as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Kyle and Mauricio have been married for 27 years and share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Mauricio is also the stepfather of Kyle’s firstborn, Farrah Brittany, 34, whom the reality star had with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

The estranged couple’s relationship has been in front of the cameras since “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” debuted in 2010 on Bravo, with Kyle and Mauricio often giving viewers a glimpse into their date nights and family vacations.

Kyle Richards/Instagram

Earlier this year, Mauricio shut down divorce rumors sparked after Kyle was seen without her wedding ring.

"We're not getting divorced," the star of “The Agency” maintained on an April episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the ‘Housewives,’ and so now it's a storyline."

Mauricio went on to say that he and Kyle will directly address the breakup rumors on the upcoming 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

KyleRichards/Instagram

Last week, Mauricio appeared in an Instagram story posted by Kyle posted from her niece Whitney Davis’s Aspen wedding. Monday, she also tagged Mauricio in a birthday photo of the two of them with longtime friend Faye Resnick.