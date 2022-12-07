Getty Images

Kyle Richards hit the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards, where she was up for the Reality TV Star of 2022 and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was up for the Reality Show of 2022. Her movie “Halloween Ends” was also nominated.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert was with Kyle, who set the record straight on shooting Season 13 of “RHOBH” after it was reported the show was put on a “long pause.”

Richards said that is “true,” adding, “But I think ‘pause’ is the word of the moment; it sounds more dramatic than it actually is. I think we just kind of want to shift our schedule. We used to start in April, it’s kind of inched its ways over the years, but we are starting later this time… People think there must be some drama, ‘they are starting late,’ it’s not that serious.”

When asked what she hopes for her story in the new season, she said, “Last season was a very rough season for me. I was very depressed after the season ended. I am hoping to mend some relationships there and be able to move forward in my life to have some peace.”