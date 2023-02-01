Kyle Richards Calls Ozempic Weight-Loss Rumors ‘Frustrating’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with Kyle Richards at the 2023 Red Dress Collection in NYC, where she reacted to rumors that she uses Ozempic for weight loss.

Kyle called the gossip “frustrating,” saying, “I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5, 6 a.m. at the latest… I’m in the gym for two hours. I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating."

“Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people,” Richards added. “So don’t think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I’m doing and you’ll see changes.”

Along with posting her workout routine, Richards stressed the importance of eating right, sleeping early, and removing alcohol from her diet.

Kyle was on hand to bring attention to women’s heart health. She pointed out, “I don’t think a lot of people realize that heart disease is the number one killer in women, more than cancer… I hear stories like Lisa Marie Presley and I thought, ‘My God, she’s not that much older than me,’ and it’s really scary.”

Kyle also spoke about possibly wanting Chrissy Teigen to join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”!