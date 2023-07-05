Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Celebrate Independence Day Together Amid News of Separation

MauricioUmansky/Instagram

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are putting on a united front after admitting to having “the most challenging” year of their marriage.

The two celebrated Independence Day together with their family in Aspen, Colorado, as seen in social media photos posted by Umansky Tuesday.

“Happy Independence Day. “Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

On Monday, People magazine reported Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage and nearly 30 years together. Citing a source close to the couple, the outlet said "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

A few hours later, Umansky and Richards shared a joint statement on each of their social media accounts, providing an update on their current situation.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” wrote “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and real estate mogul.

As soon as news of the split was reported, social media accounts went rampant with rumors of what could have gone wrong. Kyle and Mauricio were quick to shut down any stories of who was to blame, noting that “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

"Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.”