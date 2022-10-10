Kyle Richards Reacts to ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Drama with Kathy Hilton (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kyle Richards is back in the movies as Lindsey Wallace in “Halloween Ends,” while her personal life is covered on TV in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The drama is as real as ever on “RHOBH” after the trailer for the reunion dropped this past week showing Kyle in tears.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert talked to Kyle about reprising her role in the “Halloween” franchise and what’s coming up on “Real Housewives.”

Richards said shooting “Halloween Ends” was a good break from the reality show, explaining, “So much, when I was filming the ‘Housewives’ this year, I would leave primetime, horrible drama and conflict and hop on a plane to Savannah, Georgia… doing night shoots, cold outside. I said, ‘This feels like a vacation…’ It really is an escape for me to be able to be acting and doing what I love most because I feel fulfilled there… Not be dealing with real, personal conflict.”

Melvin asked if being a part if “RHOBH” becomes overwhelming?

She said, “It becomes really overwhelming all the time… Things do affect me a lot, especially when it is more personal and family things.”

What is going on with her sister Kathy Hilton and drama surrounding what Lisa Rinna says Kathy said about Kyle?

Kyle said this: “We’re sisters. We’ll be fine. The reunion is coming up — it’s a three-part reunion. People will see what happens there… We are family at the end of the day, we are blood, and you have to make things right.”

Melvin asked what she is most proud of in her career. She shared, “There is a lot of acting roles I am proud of, producing television… Even though it is a reality show and a lot negativity comes from that… Even though there are not moments I am not proud of, I am proud of the show we made.”

One of the acting roles she is proud of is playing Lindsey Wallace. “I started this when I was 8 years old and I had no idea that it would turn into what it did.”

She added of the franchise’s fans, “I used to be like, ‘Wow, all these years, and they are still standing outside waiting to sign these posters and pictures.’ They are really fanatical about it… I really appreciate the love from all the ‘Halloween’ fans.”

Kyle said of starring alongside “Halloween” legend Jamie Lee Curtis, “It is just so great… I was really excited having some scenes with Jamie in ‘Halloween Ends’… This was our first time acting with each other in scenes since the first ‘Halloween.’”

So what had she learned from her character? “You can handle anything, and that is sort if how I live my life, too… Lindsey is a tough girl, I think I am a strong girl. I come from a family of tough women, I am raising four strong daughters. I think we have that in common.”

And she would come back if there was a chance for more “Halloween” films!

“I don’t want it to be the last one,” she confided. “Who knows…? If they invited me to come back… I would be there.”