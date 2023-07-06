Allison DuBois on Her 2010 Prediction That Kyle Richards’ Marriage Would End

BRAVO TV

Medium Allison DuBois is speaking out after reports surfaced that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage.

DuBois, who predicted back in 2010 on an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that Kyle’s marriage would end in divorce, dished to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert all about that premonition.

“It was a dinner party from hell. And it was titled that appropriately,” said Allison on the Season 1 episode of the Bravo reality show where she made her now infamous prediction.

“I thought when I was invited to a dinner party, the word ‘party’ is in there. It implies a good time. I thought it might be. It was not.”

Allison explained that the night that ended up in explosive fights. “All I knew is that I was there for Camille, because I was being told that, you know, these girls were sort of mean girls that were attacking her.”

She continued, “And at that time, Camille was the focus. She was being made into to be the sort of the nemesis or the bad person in the story, if you will, of who they go after. And she was having a hard time dealing with it. And I can understand why. Because when I was there, one of them doesn’t come for you. They all came for me.”

She said the group kept asking for her to read them. “Initially when I went in, I said, ‘Don’t ask me for readings. I’m not here to do readings.’ Just to put it in a very clear perspective, for everybody watching, this was a four-hour dinner, and all they did was fill our drinks the whole time. So, it was it was an accident waiting to happen.”

DuBois, who took to social media about her eerie prediction immediately after the news of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation came out, said the first impression she connected to Richards was with her relationship, saying she “just felt the difficulty in it.”

“And that there was a lot of motivation to get ahead, a lot of upwardly mobile energy to that couple. I knew that that was going to be sort of what makes them tick as a couple. And I think they’ve done pretty well together if you look at their financial achievements,” she added.

Allison noted that what she saw was definitely in the future, as she “saw the kids being grown and teenagers.”

“And that was when the relationship would weaken more so,” she shared.

“I know how my readings unfold, and looking back on it, when I was talking to her about what the progression of the relationship would be, she had an issue. It was already starting. This was my vision that anybody that’s been married knows, it doesn’t typically come out of the blue. This is something that’s been eroding for some time, and somebody’s finally had it,” said the medium, adding she was explaining her vision to the reality star.

“Typically, the point of separation is to get a divorce and you sort things out. So, when I was seeing these things connected to her, quite honestly, I was just telling her what I saw.”



She went on, “And my delivery was rough because I was annoyed because they’d been attacking me for hours, which is something you don’t see because they edit it out.

“So, whatever they’re doing right now, I hope they find what they’re looking for. If they end up staying together, cool. If they don’t, cool. Honestly, it doesn’t affect my life, and I don’t care.”

Allison noted she had no knowledge of Kyle and her marriage prior to the party, saying, “I actually didn’t know who Kyle was at all.”

Asked if she told herself she was right when news of the split broke or if she even remembered it, Allison said Kyle has “spent the last 13 years trying to remind” her of it.

“I don’t know why she can’t let go of it. And the reason people normally get aggravated by things such as that is because it’s true. Otherwise, they would have brushed it off,” she said.