Getty Images

Scandoval 2.0 for Bravo?

It appears the cameras have started rolling again for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in order to capture parts of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation unfolding, according to People magazine.

The popular reality series had already wrapped filming for Season 13, though news of Kyle and Mauricio’s split — announced on July 3 — seems to have unwrapped production.

On Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy,” Andy Cohen was asked by a caller if filming would pick back up in light of the recent news involving the reality stars.

“Um, what am I gonna say to this? I wanna say that this will be included next season of ‘Beverly Hills’ in some way, shape, or form. That’s all I’ll say.”

Kyle also seemingly confirmed the upcoming season of “RHOBH” will shed further light on what is going on in her marriage by reposting the following from the @Memesaboutbravo Instagram account that read, “Whatever is going on, we will see it play out next season. As fans, we need to let Kyle and her husband work through their stuff and we need to stay out of it. They might be on TV, but they’re real people with a real marriage and a real family.”

After media reports last week that the couple of more than 27 years “had been separated for a while now,” the two issued a joint statement addressing their marital issues.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the Instagram post began. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Kyle and Maurico concluded by asking people “to not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The following day, Umansky shared a photo of Kyle and himself spending Independence Day with their family.

The pair share four daughters together: Farrah Brittany, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.

The Housewife and the real estate mogul’s relationship has been in front of the cameras since “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” debuted in 2010 on Bravo, with Kyle and Mauricio often giving viewers a glimpse into their date nights and family vacations.