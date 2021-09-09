'Police Academy' Actor Art Metrano Dies at 84

Getty Images

Art Metrano, a comic actor who made his mark on late-night TV, episodic television, and in two "Police Academy" movies, died Wednesday at his Aventura, Florida, home. He was 84.

Deadline reported the news, citing his son Harry Metrano's Instagram post, which read, "Yesterday I lost my best friend, my mentor, my dad,” Metrano’s son Harry Metrano posted today on Instagram. “He was and will always be the toughest man I know. I have never met someone who has over come more adversities than him. He’s fought and won so much over the years that I always viewed him as indestructible, but the truth is we don’t live forever on earth, but a person’s spirit can live forever within you. Dad, you will always be a part of me and I will continue to live out your legacy. When someone came up with the quote, 'legends never die,' I’m pretty sure they were talking about you dad. I love you and miss you so much! One day I’ll see you again. Rest in Paradise. You’re now my guardian angel."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The elder Metrano had a thriving career, but lost momentum after a 1989 fall at home that impeded his use of his limbs. He chronicled his long road to recovery in a one-man show before his 2001 retirement from show business.

Metrano was born September 22, 1936, in NYC. He began a long career on TV with an episode of the "CBS Repertoire Workshop" (1960), and made his film debut the following year in "Rocket Attack U.S.A."

A stand-up comic who wowed on "The Tonight Show" at the dawn of the '70s with his famous bit about a terrible magician, as an actor, Metrano often played bombastic or teddy-bear working-class joes.

Metrano's most memorable movie role was that of Mauser in "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment" (1985) and "Police Academy 3: Back in Training" (1986). He also turned up in such diverse fare as "They Shoot Horses Don't They?" (1969), "They Only Kill Their Masters" (1972), "The Heartbreak Kid" (1972), "Linda Lovelace for President" (1974), "How to Beat the High Cost of Living" (1980), "History of the World: Part I" (1981), and "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" (1998).

He became a staple of episodic TV, appearing on such shows as "Bewitched" (1968-1970), "Mod Squad" (1968), "Mannix" (1969), "Adam-12" (1969), "Ironside" (1969-1974), "Nanny and the Professor" (1970), "Bonanza" (1970), "That Girl" (1970), "The Partridge Family" (1971), "Kojak" (1973), "Barney Miller" (1975), "Starsky and Hutch" (1976), "Charlie's Angels" (1977), "All in the Family" (1978), "Wonder Woman" (1978), "The Incredible Hulk" (1978), "Benson" (1979-1980), "Fantasy Island" (1982-1983), "Punky Brewster" (1984), "The A-Team" (1985), "The Golden Girls" (1992) and many others.

Metrano was a regular on the short-lived series "The Tim Conway Comedy Hour" (1970), "The Chicago Teddy Bears" (1971), "Loves Me, Loves Me Not" (1977), "The Thing" (1979), "Joanie Loves Chachi" (1982-1983), and "Tough Cookies" (1986).