'Dynasty' Star Michael Nader Dies at 76

Getty Images

Michael Nader, the dashing actor most famous for playing Dex Dexter on "Dynasty," died Monday at his Northern California home of cancer. He was 76.

MichaelFairmanTV.com was first to report the sad news.

In a statement to the outlet, Nader's wife Jodi Lister said, “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of 'Dynasty' during Emma Samms' virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction at the time of his death. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

Born February 18, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri, Nader got his big break in AIP's beach flicks of the '60s, appearing as "Mike Nader" in "Beach Party" (1963), "Muscle Beach Party" (1964), "For Those Who Think Young" (1964), "Bikini Beach" (1964), "Pajama Party" (1964), "Beach Blanket Bingo" (1965), "Ski Party" (1965), "Sergeant Dead Head" (1965), "Fireball 500" (1966), and "Don't Make Waves" (1967).

He also acted in "Three on a Couch" (1966) with Jerry Lewis and Janet Leigh, and the 1967 Roger Corman LSD drama "The Trip," written by Jack Nicholson.

On TV, Nader enjoyed recurring roles on "Gidget" (1965-1966) and "Bare Essence" (1983) ahead of his most famous job, as dastardly Dex Dexter on the nighttime-soap classic "Dynasty" (1983-1989).

Later, Nader played Dimitri Marick on nearly 450 episodes of the soap "All My Children" (1991-1999; 2001; 2013).