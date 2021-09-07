Michael K. Williams’ Haunting Last Instagram Post, Plus: What He Wrote After Kobe Died

Getty Images

Days before he was found dead of an apparent drug overdose, Michael K. Williams shared a haunting video on Instagram.

The post featured Tracy Morgan insisting during a 2018 interview on the podcast “The Breakfast Show” that he didn’t want pity after he was in a horrific car accident.

“Don’t cry for me,” the comedian says. “Okay, I had a misfortunate accident. Don’t cry for me. Cry for all the others, man,”

He explains, “My grandmother told me when you think you doing bad, there’s always somebody out there worse. There’s people out there in the world with nobody to love and nobody to love them. How about that?”

Morgan goes on to explain that happiness is so much simpler than we realize. “You know what true happiness is? Having something to look forward to.”

Williams wrote in the caption, “I love u brother!” See the post here.

Michael’s final Instagram message isn’t the only post getting attention.

Back in February 2020, Williams wrote about mortality in the wake of a loved one’s death and the loss of Kobe Bryant. See the post here.

“I’ve been thinking about my own mortality lately,” the “Boardwalk Empire” star shared. “I don’t know if it’s the recent death of my first love and first heartbreak or watching my hero ,my rock ,my mom get older every day knowing that at 93 her time here won’t be as long as it’s been maybe all of the above. It all has me wondering how will I go? Will I die alone? How will I be remembered and what will be my legacy.”

He went on, “I may not have known every nook and cranny of Kobe’s career but the two things I did learn from watching him is that we are not what we do for living and that focus, hard work and dedication are the seeds of success. Most Importantly his untimely passing has reminded me of how fragile life is. I believe I read somewhere in a Chinese proverb ‘ whenever u have the chance to watch the sunset’ take it, it might be ur last” I do this because it reminds me how fast time goes, if u don’t believe me just watch the last 60 seconds of one.”